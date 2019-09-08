Souza (knee) has been cleared to begin baseball activity, Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic reports.

Souza received the good news from the doctor who performed surgery on his knee in April and will start training in earnest this week. "I've been cleared to start hitting," he said, "start sprinting in a straight line and, as soon as we get up to full speed around there, we'll start cutting." There may not be enough time for Souza to return for the regular season, but the outfielder is not ruling out a return should the season extend into October.

