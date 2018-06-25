Diamondbacks' Steven Souza: Cleared to begin hitting
Souza (pectoral) has been cleared to hit in rehab games, Zach Buchanan of The Athletic Arizona reports.
The report notes that Souza has not yet been cleared to throw, but he is apparently feeling good enough to start taking swings in game situations. The note does not clarify if this will be an official rehab assignment for Souza, but whenever he does start seeing action for one of Arizona's affiliates, the Diamondbacks will have up to 20 days before they need to activate him.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Steven Souza: Not yet cleared for throwing•
-
Diamondbacks' Steven Souza: Will throw, take live BP Friday•
-
Diamondbacks' Steven Souza: Begins throwing program•
-
Diamondbacks' Steven Souza: Set to begin throwing program•
-
Diamondbacks' Steven Souza: Slated for follow-up MRI•
-
Diamondbacks' Steven Souza: To resume hitting Saturday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Stroman and Miller back
Heath Cummings looks at the return of Marcus Stroman and Shelby Miller.
-
Fantasy baseball: Goldschmidt surging
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 14
Players like Michael Conforto and Ketel Marte aren't just hot-hand plays. No, Scott White has...
-
Week 14 two-start pitcher rankings
No shortage of two-start sleepers in Week 14 (June 25-July 1), according to Scott White. He...
-
Fantasy baseball, Week 14: Ditch Solarte
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Podcast: Buy or Sell; MadBum
We’ve got a Friday edition of Buy or Sell for you with our thoughts on Madison Bumgarner, Billy...