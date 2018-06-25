Souza (pectoral) has been cleared to hit in rehab games, Zach Buchanan of The Athletic Arizona reports.

The report notes that Souza has not yet been cleared to throw, but he is apparently feeling good enough to start taking swings in game situations. The note does not clarify if this will be an official rehab assignment for Souza, but whenever he does start seeing action for one of Arizona's affiliates, the Diamondbacks will have up to 20 days before they need to activate him.