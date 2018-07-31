Souza went 1-for-4 with a three-run home run Monday in the Diamondbacks' 9-5 loss to the Rangers.

Souza's fifth-inning blast off Martin Perez was only his second home run of the season, but the outfielder has generally been trending upward since returning to action July 5 from an extended stint on the disabled list. In his 18 appearances over the past four weeks, Souza has slashed .290/.364/.493 with nine extra-base hits and a stolen base. That level of production has helped Souza seize an everyday role in right field, relegating Jon Jay to the bench on a more frequent basis.