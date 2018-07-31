Diamondbacks' Steven Souza: Connects on home run No. 2
Souza went 1-for-4 with a three-run home run Monday in the Diamondbacks' 9-5 loss to the Rangers.
Souza's fifth-inning blast off Martin Perez was only his second home run of the season, but the outfielder has generally been trending upward since returning to action July 5 from an extended stint on the disabled list. In his 18 appearances over the past four weeks, Souza has slashed .290/.364/.493 with nine extra-base hits and a stolen base. That level of production has helped Souza seize an everyday role in right field, relegating Jon Jay to the bench on a more frequent basis.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Steven Souza: Sitting Saturday•
-
Diamondbacks' Steven Souza: Stays hot with two RBI•
-
Diamondbacks' Steven Souza: Three-hit game with RBI•
-
Diamondbacks' Steven Souza: Out of lineup Monday•
-
Diamondbacks' Steven Souza: Reaches base four times•
-
Diamondbacks' Steven Souza: Heads to bench•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Can you trust these 20 'aces?'
Old standbys like Luis Severino and Corey Kluber haven't quite looked like themselves of late,...
-
Waivers: Who closes in Texas now?
There's an opening for saves in Texas. Meanwhile, Stephen Piscotty and Shane Bieber continue...
-
Breaking down the deadline deals
The trading has been fast and furious so far, and Fantasy owners are struggling to keep up....
-
Waivers: Wheeler continues to roll
One NL East pitcher shined in what may have been his last start with his team. Another is about...
-
Top 10 sleepers hitters for Week 19
In a week with few good matchups for hitters, Scott White sees a lot to like in the Athletics...
-
Week 19 two-start pitcher rankings
Are we ready to trust in Robbie Ray and Jon Gray yet? What about Tanner Roark after a brilliant...