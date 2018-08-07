Diamondbacks' Steven Souza: Contributes stolen base in extra-innings win
Souza went 2-for-5 with a double, walk, RBI and stolen base Monday in the Diamondbacks' 3-2 win over the Phillies in 14 innings.
After the Diamondbacks were held scoreless through the first eight innings, David Peralta connected on a one-out home run in the bottom of the ninth inning to put the team on the board before Souza plated the tying run on a base hit two batters later. Later in the inning, Souza nabbed his third stolen base of the season on a successful double-steal attempt, resulting in yet another well-rounded box-score line for the outfielder. Since returning from the disabled list a month ago, Souza has hit .295 with three home runs, 19 RBI, 11 runs and two steals in 23 appearances.
