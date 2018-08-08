Diamondbacks' Steven Souza: Day off Wednesday
Souza is not in the starting lineup versus the Phillies on Wednesday.
Jon Jay will hit atop the order and man right field in Souza's absence. Over the past four games, Souza has gone 6-for-16 with one home run, a triple and two doubles to go along with five RBI. Look for him to rejoin the lineup for Friday's series opener in Cincinnati.
