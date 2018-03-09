Diamondbacks' Steven Souza: Dazzles at plate, in field Thursday

Souza went 2-for-3 with a home run, double and three RBI in Thursday's 11-6 win over the Brewers in Cactus League play.

In addition to supplying his first long ball of the spring, Souza flashed some skills with the glove, robbing Travis Shaw of a hit with a diving grab and then doubling off Lorenzo Cain at first base. Though he hasn't graded out as a plus defender during his time in the big leagues, Souza nonetheless represents a major improvement in that regard over Yasmany Tomas, who regularly saw action in left and right field over the last three seasons. With that in mind, Souza should have plenty of security in a full-time role, despite Tomas offering similar power production.