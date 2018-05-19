Souza (pectoral) underwent an MRI on Saturday which revealed a minor strain in his right pectoral, Steve Gilbert of MLB.com reports.

Souza exited Friday's game after aggravating the injury which forced him to miss the first month-plus of the season. The 29-year-old will avoid the disabled list for now and is considered day-to-day, but that could change over the next couple days as he continues to be evaluated. Souza is not in the lineup Saturday and shouldn't be expected to return for Sunday's series finale against the Mets.