Diamondbacks' Steven Souza: Dealing with minor pectoral strain
Souza (pectoral) underwent an MRI on Saturday which revealed a minor strain in his right pectoral, Steve Gilbert of MLB.com reports.
Souza exited Friday's game after aggravating the injury which forced him to miss the first month-plus of the season. The 29-year-old will avoid the disabled list for now and is considered day-to-day, but that could change over the next couple days as he continues to be evaluated. Souza is not in the lineup Saturday and shouldn't be expected to return for Sunday's series finale against the Mets.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Steven Souza: To require MRI on right pectoral•
-
Diamondbacks' Steven Souza: Removed with possible injury•
-
Diamondbacks' Steven Souza: Records two hits Monday•
-
Diamondbacks' Steven Souza: Out of Friday's lineup•
-
Diamondbacks' Steven Souza: Notches stolen base•
-
Diamondbacks' Steven Souza: Records two hits Tuesday•
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Start Frazier
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 9
C.J. Cron is already a hot-hand play, but do the matchups favor him in Week 9 (May 21-27)?...
-
Week 9 two-start pitcher rankings
Would you start Chase Anderson fresh off the DL? In a week lacking in two-start sleepers, you...
-
Podcast: Top players to add
Need some pitchers to stream next week or some prospects to stash? We’ve got that and more...
-
Prospects: Soto over Meadows
Austin Meadows is coming up to the big leagues, but there's a reason he wasn't among Scott...
-
SP breakouts: Buy, sell, hold?
Breakouts come in different forms. So which starting pitchers can really sustain their impressive...