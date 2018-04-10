Diamondbacks' Steven Souza: Dealing with soreness
Souza (pectoral) felt soreness following a throwing session Monday, and he'll be shut down for a couple days, Zach Buchanan of The Athletic Arizona reports.
Souza had an MRI shortly after his throwing session, which showed some excess fluid. Despite this, he's still on track to return around April 15 after manager Torey Lovullo stated that Souza's soreness is not a setback. Souza will be traveling home for a personal matter, so he likely wouldn't have thrown during the next few days anyways.
