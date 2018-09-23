Diamondbacks' Steven Souza: Departs with back spasm
Souza exited Sunday's game against the Rockies due to a lower back spasm, Zach Buchanan of The Athletic reports.
Given the nature of the injury, Souza shouldn't miss much time, although with only a week left in the regular season, he may be shut down as a precaution. Souza was replaced in right field by Chris Owings.
