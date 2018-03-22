Diamondbacks' Steven Souza: Diagnosed with strained shoulder
Souza was diagnosed with a strained right shoulder following his departure from Wednesday's Cactus League game against the Giants. He'll undergo an MRI on Thursday.
Once the results of the MRI are read, the Diamondbacks should have a better idea on a recovery timetable for Souza, but for the time being, he'll be viewed as day-to-day. The injury is less-than-ideal timing with Opening Day a week away, so if Souza is forced to begin the season on the disabled list, more at-bats in left field would open up for Jarrod Dyson and Yasmany Tomas.
