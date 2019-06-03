Diamondbacks' Steven Souza: Ditches knee brace
Souza hasn't required a brace for his surgically repaired left knee since mid-May and has been pleased with how his rehab process has gone thus far, Zach Buchanan of The Athletic reports. "There's still a long way to go," Souza said. "But if it keeps going like this, I'm extremely confident that I'm going to be back to normal."
The Diamondbacks have already ruled Souza out for the season after he suffered a torn ACL and LCL and partial tears of his PCL and posterior capsule during a March 25 exhibition game. Given the extensive ligament damage he sustained, Souza noted that some surgeons wanted him to keep his leg immobilized for 12 weeks, but the outfielder instead opted for a more aggressive treatment method that allowed him to shed his brace in half that time. Souza still has a long way to go in the rehab process, but the 30-year-old remains optimistic that he'll be back to full strength by next spring, if not sooner.
