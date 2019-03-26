Souza (knee) will require season-ending surgery, Steve Gilbert of MLB.com reports.

This is a brutal blow for Souza and the Diamondbacks. The outfielder hurt his left knee during Monday's exhibition loss to the White Sox, and a subsequent MRI revealed an ACL, LCL and partial PCL tear, along with a posterior lateral capsule tear. With Souza set to miss the entire season, look for Adam Jones and Ketel Marte to assume full-time roles in the outfield alongside David Peralta.

