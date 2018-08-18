Souza went 3-for-5 with a pair of doubles and three RBI in Friday's 9-4 win over the Padres.

Souza plated all three of his runs on a bases-clearing double in the sixth inning, staking the Diamondbacks to an 8-3 lead. Though he has only homered three times since returning from the disabled list July 5, Souza has otherwise been a solid all-around contributor, garnering a .295 average, 23 RBI, 12 runs and three steals over 29 games during that stretch.