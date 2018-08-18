Diamondbacks' Steven Souza: Drives in three
Souza went 3-for-5 with a pair of doubles and three RBI in Friday's 9-4 win over the Padres.
Souza plated all three of his runs on a bases-clearing double in the sixth inning, staking the Diamondbacks to an 8-3 lead. Though he has only homered three times since returning from the disabled list July 5, Souza has otherwise been a solid all-around contributor, garnering a .295 average, 23 RBI, 12 runs and three steals over 29 games during that stretch.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Steven Souza: Not in Thursday's lineup•
-
Diamondbacks' Steven Souza: Notches stolen base in win•
-
Diamondbacks' Steven Souza: Out of Sunday's lineup•
-
Diamondbacks' Steven Souza: Back in lineup Friday•
-
Diamondbacks' Steven Souza: Expected to rejoin lineup Friday•
-
Diamondbacks' Steven Souza: Day off Wednesday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 22
The Twins have a number of emerging options poised to make an impact in Week 22 (Aug. 20-26),...
-
2018 Fantasy Baseball rankings, Week 22
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Week 22 two-start pitcher rankings
Stephen Strasburg is expected back from the DL in Week 22 (Aug. 20-26), adding to the pile...
-
Dynasty: Players gaining, losing value
Some big names have damaged their long-term outlook over the past couple months, but there...
-
Waivers: Trust Buchholz, Glover?
Are we seriously going to trust in Clay Buchholz? Are David Dahl and Koda Glover relevant again?...
-
Has Acuna surpassed Soto?
Ronald Acuna's recent power binge has helped him close the gap on NL Rookie of the Year front-runner...