Diamondbacks' Steven Souza: Drives in two, steals base in win
Souza went 1-for-4 with a pair of RBI and a stolen base in a win over the Padres on Friday.
Souza drove in the runs on a sixth-inning groundout and an eighth-inning single. The 29-year-old was starting his second straight game after being sidelined for more than five weeks with a right pectoral strain, the same injury that kept him on the disabled list out of spring training. Perhaps as a byproduct of the health issues, Souza hasn't looked himself at the plate this season, hitting just .160 with three RBI and only one extra-base hit in 50 at-bats. He will probably need to pick up the pace offensively in his subsequent opportunities if he's to hold off Jon Jay for primary duties in right field.
