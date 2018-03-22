Diamondbacks' Steven Souza: Exits with trainer

Souza exited Wednesday's spring game with an apparent injury after attempting to make a diving catch, Henry Schulman of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Souza appeared to be in a lot of pain before getting up and walking off the field with trainers. According to Zach Buchanan of The Athletic Arizona, he was holding his shoulder while exiting the contest. Specifics regarding the injury remain unclear at this point, but more should be known following the conclusion of Wednesday's contest.