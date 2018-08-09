Diamondbacks' Steven Souza: Expected to rejoin lineup Friday
Souza was held out of Wednesday's 6-0 win over the Phillies due to general soreness, but he's expected to rejoin the lineup Friday against the Reds, the Associated Press reports.
Souza was banged up after colliding with the outfield wall in Tuesday's 5-2 loss, resulting in him heading to the bench for the series finale. It sounds as though Souza's absence was mostly precautionary, so he should be good to go after two days of rest. The Diamondbacks have a scheduled off-day Thursday.
