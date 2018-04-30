Souza (pectoral) received four at-bats in an extended spring training game over the weekend and is set to extend his throwing distance to 110-to-120 feet Monday, Matt Kelly of MLB.com reports.

While the increased throwing distance amounts to another step forward for Souza in the recovery process, he's not quite far along enough for the Diamondbacks to offer a projected return date for the outfielder with much confidence. More clarity on Souza's timetable should come once he kicks of a minor-league rehab assignment, which probably won't happen for at least another week.