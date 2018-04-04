Diamondbacks' Steven Souza: Extends throwing distance
Souza (pectoral) played catch from about 150 feet Tuesday, Steve Gilbert of MLB.com reports.
Souza was also able to take some hacks in the batting cage as he continues to progress incrementally in his recovery from a right pectoral strain. His absence to begin the season has paved the way for Jarrod Dyson and Chris Owings to form a platoon in right field.
