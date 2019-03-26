Diamondbacks' Steven Souza: Getting MRI
Souza (knee) is slated to undergo an MRI on Tuesday, Jesse Sanchez of MLB.com reports.
The Diamondbacks are sending Souza in for scans after he hurt his left knee during Monday's 6-3 exhibition loss to the White Sox. Souza sustained the injury after stepping awkwardly on home plate while scoring a run in the fourth inning and required the assistance of two trainers to get off the field. Given the nature of the setback, Souza seems likely to open the season on the injured list, though a timeline for his return won't be formally established until the results of the MRI are revealed. Adam Jones and Ketel Marte would likely both be in line for full-time roles in the outfield alongside David Peralta if Souza does indeed wind up on the IL.
