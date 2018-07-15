Souza is out of the lineup Sunday against the Braves.

Souza had started the Diamondbacks' last three games, going 5-for-12 with two doubles and a triple. With Souza starting to pick up the pace offensively after a slow, injury-affected start to the season, he looks to have emerged as the preferred option in right field over Jon Jay, who receives the starting assignment Sunday.

