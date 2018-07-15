Diamondbacks' Steven Souza: Heads to bench
Souza is out of the lineup Sunday against the Braves.
Souza had started the Diamondbacks' last three games, going 5-for-12 with two doubles and a triple. With Souza starting to pick up the pace offensively after a slow, injury-affected start to the season, he looks to have emerged as the preferred option in right field over Jon Jay, who receives the starting assignment Sunday.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Steven Souza: Bat heating up•
-
Diamondbacks' Steven Souza: On bench Wednesday•
-
Diamondbacks' Steven Souza: Receives fourth straight start•
-
Diamondbacks' Steven Souza: Hits first home run•
-
Diamondbacks' Steven Souza: Drives in two, steals base in win•
-
Diamondbacks' Steven Souza: Returns from DL•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Fade Marte
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Podcast: Struggling Aces
Luis Severino, Corey Kluber, Charlie Morton and a few other aces just haven’t been themselves...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Posey fading
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Five pitcher upgrades to make
So where do you find precious upside pitching for the second half and Fantasy stretch run?...
-
Waivers: Trust Matz, Ross now?
Heath Cummings looks at performances from Steven Matz and Tyson Ross, and asks whether they're...
-
Dialed-up Sale chasing history
Did you notice Chris Sale is throwing harder than ever before? He is, and it's putting him...