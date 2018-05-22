Souza (pectoral) was placed on the 10-day disabled list Tuesday.

Souza has been struggling with a right pectoral strain, and while he was able to pinch hit in Tuesday's loss to Milwaukee, the Diamondbacks have decided put him on the shelf to avoid playing with a short bench. Socrates Brito has been called up from Triple-A Reno in a corresponding move.

