Diamondbacks' Steven Souza: Heads to DL
Souza (pectoral) was placed on the 10-day disabled list Tuesday.
Souza has been struggling with a right pectoral strain, and while he was able to pinch hit in Tuesday's loss to Milwaukee, the Diamondbacks have decided put him on the shelf to avoid playing with a short bench. Socrates Brito has been called up from Triple-A Reno in a corresponding move.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Steven Souza: Remains sidelined Monday•
-
Diamondbacks' Steven Souza: Dealing with minor pectoral strain•
-
Diamondbacks' Steven Souza: To require MRI on right pectoral•
-
Diamondbacks' Steven Souza: Removed with possible injury•
-
Diamondbacks' Steven Souza: Records two hits Monday•
-
Diamondbacks' Steven Souza: Out of Friday's lineup•
-
Podcast: This year's top rookies
We’re ranking some spectacular rookies, comparing Nick Pivetta to Jose Berrios, answering listener...
-
Hope for eight first basemen?
First base is better than this, right? Our Scott White looks at eight of the culprits who've...
-
Eight regression candidates
Heath Cummings looks at Matt Carpenter and seven hitters who have regression coming.
-
Waivers: Power, speed, save options
Tyler O'Neill is the latest potential power breakout, but can he overcome the contact issues...
-
Reyes among top DL stashes
The Cardinals have confirmed they'll make room for Alex Reyes, so he's making hay in the DL...
-
Fantasy baseball: Goldschmidt falling
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart