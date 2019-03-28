The Diamondbacks placed Souza (knee) on the 10-day injured list Thursday.

Souza is headed for season-ending surgery on his left knee after sustaining full tears of his ACL, LCL and posterial lateral capsule and a partial PCL tear during Monday's exhibition game against the White Sox. He'll head to the 10-day IL for the time being but will likely get transferred to the 60-day IL when the Diamondbacks require an open spot on the 40-man roster.

