Souza appeared to suffer an injury to his left knee while running the bases in Monday's exhibition against the White Sox, Scott Merkin of MLB.com reports.

There was no play at the plate, but Souza stumbled and fell upon crossing home and was spotted holding his knee shortly after. He would need assistance just to get off the field. The 29-year-old has been plagued by injuries in the past (he played 72 games last season), although he appeared on track to begin the 2019 campaign healthy prior to this incident. This would be a devastating loss for the Diamondbacks if the injury is deemed significant.