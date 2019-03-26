Diamondbacks' Steven Souza: Helped off field
Souza appeared to suffer an injury to his left knee while running the bases in Monday's exhibition against the White Sox, Scott Merkin of MLB.com reports.
There was no play at the plate, but Souza stumbled and fell upon crossing home and was spotted holding his knee shortly after. He would need assistance just to get off the field. The 29-year-old has been plagued by injuries in the past (he played 72 games last season), although he appeared on track to begin the 2019 campaign healthy prior to this incident. This would be a devastating loss for the Diamondbacks if the injury is deemed significant.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Steven Souza: Bashes solo homer•
-
Diamondbacks' Steven Souza: No arbiter needed•
-
Diamondbacks' Steven Souza: Slugs pinch-hit homer in finale•
-
Diamondbacks' Steven Souza: Stays out Sunday•
-
Diamondbacks' Steven Souza: Remains on bench Saturday•
-
Diamondbacks' Steven Souza: Out again Friday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Marlins SP have Fantasy appeal
The Marlins again figure to be an afterthought in the Fantasy world, but their young starting...
-
Fantasy baseball sleepers, breakouts
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
2019 Fantasy Baseball rankings, sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
A deep sleeper from every team
Heath Cummings gives you one sleeper outside of the top 300 in ADP for every team.
-
Breakouts 2.0
Heath Cummings shares the upside of eight more breakouts. These could be next year's early-round...
-
Busts 2.0
Heath Cummings already told you who he thinks is being drafted too high. Now he has seven more...