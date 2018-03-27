Diamondbacks' Steven Souza: Hits 10-day DL

The Diamondbacks placed Souza (pectoral) on the 10-day disabled list Monday, MLB.com reports.

The transaction was fully expected after the Diamondbacks revealed last week that Souza suffered a right pectoral strain in a March 21 Cactus League game against the Giants that would likely sideline the outfielder for at least the first month of the season. With Souza on the shelf, Jarrod Dyson and Chris Owings are expected to see more frequent action in the corner-outfield spot opposite David Peralta.