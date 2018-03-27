Diamondbacks' Steven Souza: Hits 10-day DL
The Diamondbacks placed Souza (pectoral) on the 10-day disabled list Monday, MLB.com reports.
The transaction was fully expected after the Diamondbacks revealed last week that Souza suffered a right pectoral strain in a March 21 Cactus League game against the Giants that would likely sideline the outfielder for at least the first month of the season. With Souza on the shelf, Jarrod Dyson and Chris Owings are expected to see more frequent action in the corner-outfield spot opposite David Peralta.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Steven Souza: Likely eyeing mid-May return•
-
Diamondbacks' Steven Souza: Likely starting year on disabled list•
-
Diamondbacks' Steven Souza: Diagnosed with strained shoulder•
-
Diamondbacks' Steven Souza: Exits with trainer•
-
Diamondbacks' Steven Souza: Dazzles at plate, in field Thursday•
-
Diamondbacks' Steven Souza: Sent to Diamondbacks•
-
Fantasy Baseball Rankings: Best sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft breakout...
-
Podcast: ADP risers, big news
We’re tracking the latest average draft position movement after a busy weekend of Fantasy Baseball...
-
Bold predictions, award picks
The Fantasy Baseball Today crew gives their picks for division winners, awards and their bold...
-
Deep sleepers from every team
Heath Cummings offers a deep sleeper for all 30 MLB teams.
-
Fantasy baseball: Avoid Taylor, Gray
SportsLine simulated the MLB season 10,000 times and warns that Chris Taylor, Sonny Gray will...
-
Roto hitting category targets
What do you need to win in hitting categories? Here are your targets to dominate your Roto...