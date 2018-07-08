Souza went 1-for-4 with a two-run homer in Saturday's win over the Padres.

The 29-year-old finally got on the board with his first home run of the season. He's only played in 17 games so far as pectoral issues have sent Souza to the DL twice. While he'll probably always be a batting-average liability, Souza was one of just eight players to go 30-15 last year. With better health, he could be an impact fantasy player in the second half.

