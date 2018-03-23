Diamondbacks' Steven Souza: Likely eyeing mid-May return

Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo hinted Thursday that Souza (pectoral) would likely be sidelined until around mid-May, Zach Buchanan of The Athletic Arizona reports.

Though Lovullo's commitment to the mid-May timeline wasn't firm, it appears nonetheless that the Diamondbacks aren't counting on Souza returning from the 10-day disabled list during the first month of the season after the outfielder suffered a right pectoral strain while attempting to make a diving catch in Wednesday's Cactus League game against the Giants. Per Buchanan, an MRI on Thursday revealed that Souza suffered between a Grade 1 and 2 strain of the pectoral muscle, which will prevent the 28-year-old from taking part in baseball activities for at least a week or two. While Souza is sidelined, David Peralta could shift over from left to right field, which would likely open up more at-bats for fourth outfielder Jarrod Dyson in the other corner spot. Dyson still seems likely to hit the bench against lefty pitching, so right-handed hitters Chris Owings and Yasmany Tomas could pick up corner-outfield starts in Dyson's stead in those scenarios.