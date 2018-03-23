Diamondbacks' Steven Souza: Likely starting year on disabled list

Souza has been diagnosed with a right pectoral strain and manager Torey Lovullo said that he will likely start the season on the disabled list.

This is disappointing news with Opening Day right around the corner as the Diamondbacks will likely start the year without one of their biggest offseason additions. Souza left Wednesday's Cactus League game with an upper-body injury that was initially believed to be shoulder-related, but it has since been determined that he's dealing with a pectoral injury. Once the Diamondbacks make a final decision on whether or not to place Souza on the DL, a firmer timetable should come into focus. Look for Jarrod Dyson and Yasmany Tomas to see the bulk of the starts in left field should Souza miss time to start the year.