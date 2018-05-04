Souza (pectoral) went 0-for-4 with a pair of strikeouts in the Diamondbacks' 5-2 loss to the Dodgers on Thursday.

Souza's Diamondbacks debut wasn't a particularly memorable one, but now that he has recovered from a strained right pectoral muscle suffered in spring training, he's expected to provide a major power upgrade over the likes of Jarrod Dyson and Chris Owings, who had shared right-field duties for the first month of the season. The Diamondbacks slotted Souza fifth in the order Thursday with a lefty (Alex Wood) starting for Los Angeles and seems likely to occupy a similar spot against right-handed pitching as well. Souza should benefit from plenty of RBI opportunities with on-base machines Paul Goldschmidt and A.J. Pollock slotting directly ahead of him in the order.