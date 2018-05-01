Diamondbacks' Steven Souza: Nearing potential return
Diamondbacks' manager Torey Lovullo said "It's looking very good," in response to the idea of Souza (pectoral) being activated soon, Jack Magruder of FanRagSports.com reports.
It's hardly an official timetable, but is nonetheless a good sign for Arizona's right fielder. Souza continued his work at the Diamondbacks' extended spring training, hitting a home run while playing five innings Tuesday. The 29-year-old has been recovering from a pectoral strain since mid-March and a minor-league rehab assignment has yet to be announced.
