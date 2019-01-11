Diamondbacks' Steven Souza: No arbiter needed
Souza agreed to a one-year, $4.125 million deal with the Diamondbacks, avoiding arbitration, Robert Murray of The Athletic reports.
With so many offseason departures, Souza may find himself hitting cleanup for the Diamondbacks on Opening Day. The oft-injured outfielder will have another year of arbitration in 2020 before hitting the open market in 2021.
