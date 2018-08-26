Diamondbacks' Steven Souza: Not in Sunday's lineup
Souza is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Mariners.
Souza will head to the bench and is only 2-for-18 in 21 plate appearances in his last five starts. Jon Jay is leading off and starting in right field for the series finale against the Mariners and right-hander Mike Leake (illness).
