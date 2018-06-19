Souza underwent an MRI on Monday that revealed reduced swelling of his right pectoral muscle, but doctors didn't clear him to resume a throwing program, Steve Gilbert of MLB.com reports.

Souza began taking live batting practice and playing catch last week, but the Diamondbacks continue to restrict him from taking part in game-like throwing. Until that happens, Souza likely won't have a firm timeline to return from the 10-day disabled list. His ongoing absence paves the way for Jon Jay to continue handling most of the starts in right field.