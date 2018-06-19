Diamondbacks' Steven Souza: Not yet cleared for throwing
Souza underwent an MRI on Monday that revealed reduced swelling of his right pectoral muscle, but doctors didn't clear him to resume a throwing program, Steve Gilbert of MLB.com reports.
Souza began taking live batting practice and playing catch last week, but the Diamondbacks continue to restrict him from taking part in game-like throwing. Until that happens, Souza likely won't have a firm timeline to return from the 10-day disabled list. His ongoing absence paves the way for Jon Jay to continue handling most of the starts in right field.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Steven Souza: Will throw, take live BP Friday•
-
Diamondbacks' Steven Souza: Begins throwing program•
-
Diamondbacks' Steven Souza: Set to begin throwing program•
-
Diamondbacks' Steven Souza: Slated for follow-up MRI•
-
Diamondbacks' Steven Souza: To resume hitting Saturday•
-
Diamondbacks' Steven Souza: Still dealing with pectoral swelling•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Will Murphy and Mondesi finally deliver?
The prospect shine is off Tom Murphy and Aldaberto Mondesi, but they can still help your Fantasy...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 13
The Rockies play a full seven games at home this week, which could mean big things for the...
-
Fantasy baseball: Best, worst matchups
Chris Towers says you should target D.J. LeMahieu, fade Mike Moustakas
-
Week 13 two-start pitcher rankings
One pitcher in particular stands out on the waiver wire for Week 13 (June 18-24), and according...
-
Fantasy baseball: Merrifield climbing
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Fantasy baseball: All-in on Joe Panik
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start