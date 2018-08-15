Diamondbacks' Steven Souza: Notches stolen base in win
Souza went 1-for-4 with a walk, a run and a stolen base in Tuesday's 6-4 win over the Rangers.
Souza is now 4-for-5 on stolen-base attempts on the campaign, which qualifies as a respectable output for a player that has only appeared in 42 games. The outfielder is slashing .280/.353/.486 with three home runs, three steals and 20 RBI since returning from the disabled list in early July and should make for a stable all-around producer down the stretch. With the Diamondbacks vying for a postseason spot, it's unlikely that Souza will receive many days off over the final month and a half of the regular season.
