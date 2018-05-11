Diamondbacks' Steven Souza: Notches stolen base
Souza went 1-for-5 with a stolen base in the Diamondbacks' 2-1 win over the Nationals in 11 innings Thursday.
Souza did all his damage in the bottom of the 11th, reaching on an infield single before nabbing second base with two outs. Nick Ahmed then popped out to end the contest, depriving Souza from his first run of the season. With three hits in 20 at-bats and no runs or RBI since returning from the disabled list last week, Souza may not be worth activating in shallower formats until his bat begins to heat up.
