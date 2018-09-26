Diamondbacks' Steven Souza: On bench Wednesday
Souza (back) is out of the lineup versus the Dodgers on Wednesday.
Souza will remain sidelined for a third consecutive game as he nurses a lower-back injury that popped up during Sunday's outing. Socrates Brito will patrol right field and bat fifth in his absence. Souza should be considered day-to-day ahead of Friday's series opener in San Diego.
