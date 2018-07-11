Diamondbacks' Steven Souza: On bench Wednesday
Souza is out of the lineup against Colorado on Wednesday, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.
Souza has started the past five games after returning from the DL last week, but will receive a breather after going 1-for-3 with a double and two walks in Tuesday's victory. Jon Jay will get a start in right field in his stead.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Steven Souza: Receives fourth straight start•
-
Diamondbacks' Steven Souza: Hits first home run•
-
Diamondbacks' Steven Souza: Drives in two, steals base in win•
-
Diamondbacks' Steven Souza: Returns from DL•
-
Diamondbacks' Steven Souza: Set to play outfield in rehab game•
-
Diamondbacks' Steven Souza: Reaches base four times in rehab game•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Podcast: Bregman's Breakout
We’re looking at Alex Bregman’s power surge, Wil Myers’ impressive run and Stephen Piscotty's...
-
Five hitter upgrades to make
Looking to make a splash? The All-Star break is the right time to do it. Chris Towers has five...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Posey falling
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
Seems like more high-profile players are coming off the DL than going on as we approach the...
-
Predicting 2019's first two rounds
The All-Star break approaches, making now a perfect time to reflect and project. Scott White...
-
Waivers: Hamilton, Duffy top five
Billy Hamilton got off to a rough start to the season, but he's been running non-stop late...