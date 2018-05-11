Diamondbacks' Steven Souza: Out of Friday's lineup
Souza is out of the lineup Friday against the Nationals.
He has started the last five games and hit .188/.350/.188 with one stolen base (on two attempts) over that stretch. Chris Owings will get the nod in right field against righty Max Scherzer, hitting cleanup.
