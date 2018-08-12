Diamondbacks' Steven Souza: Out of Sunday's lineup
Souza is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Reds, Jody Jackson of FOX Sports Arizona reports.
Souza started the last two games after missing Wednesday's contest with general body soreness, but returns to the bench Sunday. Jon Jay is leading off and starting in right field for the series finale in Cincinnati.
