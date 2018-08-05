Souza went 2-for-4 with a double, triple, three RBI and two runs Saturday in the Diamondbacks' 9-3 win over the Giants.

A healthy Souza has emerged as a difference maker for the Diamondbacks since returning from the disabled list in early July due to a pectoral strain, which also kept him on the DL to begin the season. The extended time off to heal appears to have served Souza well, as the 29-year-old is now hitting .287/.360/.500 with nine extra-base hits and 17 RBI in his first 21 games back from the DL. Due in part to his early-season struggles while perhaps compensating for the injury, Souza's OPS sits at an underwhelming .706 for the campaign, but the recent form he has displayed makes him a worthy pickup in mixed leagues where he's still available.