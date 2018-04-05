Souza (pectoral) could begin a minor-league rehab assignment in the next week, Zach Buchanan of The Athletic reports.

Souza has been playing long toss and hitting in the batting cage recently, and if he continues to progress without any setbacks, the outfielder could jump back into live action within the next week. His return date will likely be dictated by when he begins his rehab assignment and how his injured pectoral responds, but general manager Mike Hazen said Souza could return by the end of the team's current road trip if all goes as planned, according to Nick Piecoro of The Arizona Republic. That would put a possible return date around April 15, which is well ahead of his original return timetable.