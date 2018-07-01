Souza (pectoral) served as the designated hitter for Triple-A Reno on Saturday, finishing 2-for-3 with a pair of triples, two walks, a stolen base and two RBI.

Souza has been excellent at the dish during his four-game rehab assignment with seven hits and three walks across 16 at-bats. The 29-year-old resumed a throwing program a few days earlier, but he still needs to increase the distance at which he plays catch before he gets cleared to play the outfield in a rehab game. Once that happens, it likely won't take long before Souza is reinstated to the Diamondbacks' active roster.