Souza went 3-for-4 with two RBI on Saturday against the Rockies.

Though Souza's average sits at an unsightly .212 through 85 at-bats, Saturday's effort marked his third multi-hit effort in his last five starts. Since coming off the disabled list on July 5, he has gone 11-for-42 with a home run, seven RBI, a stolen base and two runs scored.