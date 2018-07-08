Souza will start in right field and bat fifth Sunday against the Padres.

The Diamondbacks have a logjam in the outfield following the recent returns of Souza and Pollock from the disabled list, but Souza will receive his fourth consecutive start Sunday. Arizona manager Torey Lovullo has opened up the playing time for Souza by resting one of Pollock, David Peralta and Jon Jay each of the last three days, so it may soon be Souza's turn to head to the bench. The 29-year-old hit his first home run of the season -- one of five on the night for the Diamondbacks -- in Arizona's record-setting 20-5 win Saturday.