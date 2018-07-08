Diamondbacks' Steven Souza: Receives fourth straight start
Souza will start in right field and bat fifth Sunday against the Padres.
The Diamondbacks have a logjam in the outfield following the recent returns of Souza and Pollock from the disabled list, but Souza will receive his fourth consecutive start Sunday. Arizona manager Torey Lovullo has opened up the playing time for Souza by resting one of Pollock, David Peralta and Jon Jay each of the last three days, so it may soon be Souza's turn to head to the bench. The 29-year-old hit his first home run of the season -- one of five on the night for the Diamondbacks -- in Arizona's record-setting 20-5 win Saturday.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Steven Souza: Hits first home run•
-
Diamondbacks' Steven Souza: Drives in two, steals base in win•
-
Diamondbacks' Steven Souza: Returns from DL•
-
Diamondbacks' Steven Souza: Set to play outfield in rehab game•
-
Diamondbacks' Steven Souza: Reaches base four times in rehab game•
-
Diamondbacks' Steven Souza: Shifts rehab to Triple-A•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball trade chart: Pham falls
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Tucker a call-up to get excited about
The Astros have finally called up top prospect Kyle Tucker, and Scott White says it's a move...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 16
With so many teams playing eight games this week, where else are you going to look for sleepers?...
-
Week 16 two-start pitcher rankings
A busy Week 16 (July 9-15) means a high number of two-start options. Scott White ranks them...
-
Podcast: Player adds for Week 16
We’ll tell you the hitters and pitchers to add to get you set for a win in Fantasy Week 16...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Start Franco
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start