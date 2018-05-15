Souza went 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI in the Diamondbacks' 7-2 loss to the Brewers on Monday.

Souza put the Diamondbacks' first run on the board in the bottom of the fourth inning, doubling down the left-field line to score Daniel Descalso. He then delivered in the base hit in the eighth inning to give him his second multi-hit game of the season, which got off to a delayed start after Souza sustained a strained pectoral muscle in spring training. The outfielder has struggled to the tune of a .152/.243/.182 line through 37 plate appearances, but a .200 BABIP and career-low 21.6 percent strikeout rate suggest that better times are ahead for Souza.