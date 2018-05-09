Souza went 2-for-3 and a walk in the Diamondbacks' 8-5 win over the Dodgers on Tuesday in 12 innings.

The pair of base hits were Souza's first in a Diamondbacks uniform and ended a 0-for-10 skid at the plate heading into Tuesday. With strikeout rates higher than 29 percent in each of the past three seasons, Souza will likely remain a liability in the batting-average category all season, but he should rack up plenty of RBI chances if he continues to hit directly behind Paul Goldschmidt and A.J. Pollock.

