Diamondbacks' Steven Souza: Reinstated from disabled list; in Thursday's lineup
Souza (pectoral) was activated from the 10-day disabled list prior to Thursday's game against the Dodgers.
Souza has been sidelined since March 21 with a right pectoral strain, but is ready to make his Diamondbacks debut after participating in a few extended spring training contests over the past couple weeks. The 29-year-old will immediately be placed into the starting nine in right field while batting fifth in the order for Thursday's series finale.
