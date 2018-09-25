Diamondbacks' Steven Souza: Remains out Tuesday
Souza (shoulder) is not in the lineup Tuesday against the Dodgers.
Souza will stick on the bench for a second straight game as he continues to deal with lower-back spasms. It's unclear if the outfielder will be able to return before the end of the season. Jon Jay gets the start in right field Tuesday, hitting leadoff.
