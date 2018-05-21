Souza (pectoral) is out of the lineup Monday against the Brewers.

Souza will remain sidelined for a third straight game as he continues to nurse a minor strain in his right pectoral. There's hope that the 29-year-old will avoid a trip to the disabled list, but that will depend on how he's feeling in the coming days. Chris Owings is starting in right field and hitting second in Souza's stead Monday.