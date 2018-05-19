Diamondbacks' Steven Souza: Removed with possible injury
Souza was replaced in right field by Chris Owings in the sixth inning of Friday's game with a possible injury, Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic reports.
Souza has been banged up these last few days, as he ran into the wall in the outfield Wednesday and was looking uncomfortable after his last at-bat in the top half of the sixth Friday. Expect an update from Diamondbacks doctors before Saturday's game, but consider him day-to-day for now.
