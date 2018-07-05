Souza (pectoral) was activated from the 10-day disabled list Thursday, and he'll bat fifth against San Diego, Zach Buchanan of The Athletic Arizona reports.

Souza has been on the shelf with a right pectoral strain since May 18, but he completed his minor-league assignment and is good to go. Through 14 games in 2018, he's hitting .163 with one RBI and a stolen base.